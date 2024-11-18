Ad review: A zodiac-inspired treat that’s written in the stars

  • Twelve biscuits that help Britannia draw in individuals with astrological signs across the spectrum.

Gaurav Laghate
Published18 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Each ad is a bite-sized story highlighting the distinct personality traits of zodiac signs.
Britannia has launched a series of 12 ads, each inspired by one of the star signs, for the launch of its Pure Magic Choco Stars biscuits. Created by The Womb, each ad film shows how individuals of each sign enjoy their Choco Stars uniquely and playfully, reflecting their traits and preferences. This campaign cleverly intertwines astrology and snacking, creating a personalized experience for viewers.

Each ad is a bite-sized story highlighting the distinct personality traits of zodiac signs. For example, the Virgo character meticulously savours every bite, mirroring their perfectionist tendencies, while the Leo unapologetically takes centre stage, making their snack a show. The use of humour and sharp characterization ensures the ads remain engaging and relatable.

The visual storytelling is vibrant, with sharp editing and crisp cinematography that keeps the focus on the product. The Choco Stars, with their rich chocolatey appeal, seamlessly tie into the narrative, ensuring the product stays front and centre while complementing the zodiac-inspired quirks.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
