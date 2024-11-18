Hello User
Ad review: A zodiac-inspired treat that's written in the stars

Ad review: A zodiac-inspired treat that’s written in the stars

Gaurav Laghate

  • Twelve biscuits that help Britannia draw in individuals with astrological signs across the spectrum.

Each ad is a bite-sized story highlighting the distinct personality traits of zodiac signs.

Britannia has launched a series of 12 ads, each inspired by one of the star signs, for the launch of its Pure Magic Choco Stars biscuits. Created by The Womb, each ad film shows how individuals of each sign enjoy their Choco Stars uniquely and playfully, reflecting their traits and preferences. This campaign cleverly intertwines astrology and snacking, creating a personalized experience for viewers.

Each ad is a bite-sized story highlighting the distinct personality traits of zodiac signs. For example, the Virgo character meticulously savours every bite, mirroring their perfectionist tendencies, while the Leo unapologetically takes centre stage, making their snack a show. The use of humour and sharp characterization ensures the ads remain engaging and relatable.

The visual storytelling is vibrant, with sharp editing and crisp cinematography that keeps the focus on the product. The Choco Stars, with their rich chocolatey appeal, seamlessly tie into the narrative, ensuring the product stays front and centre while complementing the zodiac-inspired quirks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaurav Laghate

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 15 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.
