Ad Review: An exaggerated but relatable approach to waterproofing

Pidilite and its creative agency, Ogilvy India, deliver a humorous yet impactful campaign for Dr. Fixit, reinforcing its position as the "Baap of Waterproofing." The ad takes an exaggerated yet relatable approach by depicting a torrential downpour turning rooftops into swimming pools while inside, the walls remain completely dry—a testament to Dr. Fixit’s superior waterproofing power.

The campaign will go live on Monday during Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), marking 25 years of association between Pidilite and KBC.

Performance and engagement:

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, playing the carefree husband, adds his signature charm and comic timing, singing and splashing around in the rain. Meanwhile, his wife, unbothered and smiling confidently, enjoys the dry interiors, knowing Dr. Fixit has done its job. The catchy lines: ‘Paani hai baahar, sookha hai andar, Dono ko never mix it - Waterproofing ka sach mein, Baap hai Dr. Fixit’. drive home the brand’s expertise in waterproofing solutions.

Just when everything seems perfect, a hilarious, relatable twist unfolds—the wife spots wet shoes on the carpet and exclaims: "Geele joote??? Carpet pe??? Out!!!” This unexpected irony adds a final punch to the humour, making the ad even more engaging.