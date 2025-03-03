Ad Review: An exaggerated but relatable approach to waterproofing

Pidilite and Ogilvy India launch a humorous campaign for Dr. Fixit, showcasing its waterproofing prowess amid exaggerated rain chaos. Amitabh Bachchan's charm enhances the ad, which goes live during KBC, celebrating 25 years of partnership and features relatable messaging for homeowners.

Gaurav Laghate
Published 3 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Dr. Fixit’s new ad campaign will go live on Monday during Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Pidilite and its creative agency, Ogilvy India, deliver a humorous yet impactful campaign for Dr. Fixit, reinforcing its position as the "Baap of Waterproofing." The ad takes an exaggerated yet relatable approach by depicting a torrential downpour turning rooftops into swimming pools while inside, the walls remain completely dry—a testament to Dr. Fixit’s superior waterproofing power.

The campaign will go live on Monday during Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), marking 25 years of association between Pidilite and KBC.

Performance and engagement:

Amitabh Bachchan, playing the carefree husband, adds his signature charm and comic timing, singing and splashing around in the rain. Meanwhile, his wife, unbothered and smiling confidently, enjoys the dry interiors, knowing Dr. Fixit has done its job. The catchy lines: ‘Paani hai baahar, sookha hai andar, Dono ko never mix it - Waterproofing ka sach mein, Baap hai Dr. Fixit’. drive home the brand’s expertise in waterproofing solutions.

Just when everything seems perfect, a hilarious, relatable twist unfolds—the wife spots wet shoes on the carpet and exclaims: "Geele joote??? Carpet pe??? Out!!!” This unexpected irony adds a final punch to the humour, making the ad even more engaging.

Key Takeaways
  • Humour & Exaggeration Work Well: The contrast between the chaotic rain and a completely dry home ensures the brand message is clear.
  • Bachchan’s Star Power: His playful, larger-than-life performance elevates the ad’s entertainment value.
  • Catchy & Effective Messaging: The jingle and "Waterproofing ka Baap" tagline create strong recall.
  • Relatable & Engaging: The husband-wife dynamic adds mass appeal, making the ad resonate with homeowners.
  • Strategic Placement & Legacy Tie-in: The campaign will go live on Monday during Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), marking 25 years of association between Pidilite and KBC—ensuring maximum visibility and nostalgic connection with the audience.
  • Regional Play with Bhojpuri Song: The use of Bhojpuri makes the ad instantly relatable to the Hindi heartland (UP-Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, etc.).
  • Overall — A fun, engaging, and well-executed ad that blends humour, irony, and strong brand messaging, while also leveraging KBC’s legacy for maximum impact.
Business News Industry Advertising
First Published: 3 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST
