Glues, Gags and GPT: Fevikwik sticks itself into India’s AI moment

Mumbai: Fevikwik is back with a bang, this time not just fixing the broken, but gluing together India’s wildest ideas. Its latest campaign, the Fevikwik AI Pack, powered by KwikGPT, is an ambitious leap into the cultural moment around artificial intelligence.

The brand, known for its witty one-liners and memorable films like Todo Nahin Jodo, and the iconic fishing spot, has always excelled at making humour its adhesive. Now, Ogilvy’s new campaign takes that wit into the AI age. The three ad films—Itch Master Pro (a stick fused with a hair brush), Cutie Board (a chopping board with a mirror), and Broom Box (a broom with a speaker)—lean on absurd humour and visual gags to showcase how Fevikwik can spark instant ingenuity.

But the creativity doesn’t stop at films. A dedicated microsite (aipack.fevikwik.in) invites users to enter any two objects and watch KwikGPT generate hilarious mashups, complete with quirky names. The best ideas rise up the leaderboard, while weekly winners take home ₹10,000 and one “Chutki Mein Kalaakari Champion" will bag a ₹5 lakh prize. The gamified contest makes Fevikwik less of a passive brand and more of an interactive playground, extending its cultural stickiness to digital-first consumers.

Why it works

The campaign taps perfectly into the AI frenzy, giving Fevikwik an entry point into Gen Z conversations. It keeps the humour DNA alive while positioning the brand as a spark of creativity, not just a utility product. The interactive layer also helps build engagement, moving Fevikwik beyond just 30-second TVCs.

Where it may struggle

The risk lies in over-reliance on the gimmick. AI mashups are fun, but could cause fatigue quickly unless refreshed with new content or collaborations. There’s also a chance the campaign’s entertainment value overshadows Fevikwik’s functional benefit of instant sticking, making it memorable as a gag, but less so as a product pitch.

Still, by marrying wit with interactivity, Fevikwik once again proves why it remains one of India’s most culturally relevant brands. It doesn’t just stick, it sparks imagination.

