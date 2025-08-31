Glues, Gags and GPT: Fevikwik sticks itself into India’s AI moment
Summary
Fevikwik’s latest campaign blends AI humour, interactive play, and gamified rewards, extending its legacy of witty advertising into a new cultural moment.
Mumbai: Fevikwik is back with a bang, this time not just fixing the broken, but gluing together India’s wildest ideas. Its latest campaign, the Fevikwik AI Pack, powered by KwikGPT, is an ambitious leap into the cultural moment around artificial intelligence.
