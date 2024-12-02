Ad review: A perfect alloy of humour, star power, and brand messaging

Rungta Steel, a manufacturer of steel and TMT bars, has unveiled its fifth TVC featuring brand ambassadors and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Created by Moonshot, the creative studio led by YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat, the ad breathes fresh, youthful energy into the steel industry’s traditionally technical communication.

Set in the context of a marriage counselling session, the TVC cleverly parallels the strength and trust needed in relationships with the brand’s promise of unmatched durability. The storyline blends humour and nostalgia, with the actors channelling shades of their iconic on-screen personas. Shah Rukh Khan steps into the shoes of the wise therapist Jahangir Khan from Dear Zindagi, guiding Alia Bhatt’s fiery Safeena from Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor’s carefree, commitment-averse Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Sparkling humour

The humour sparkles in moments like Kapoor’s frustrated quip, “Us din sunset dekhne chhajja par chadha aur tute gaya," to which Bhatt swiftly retorts, “Kisne kaha ghar ke deewar par rock climbing karne ko?" Shah Rukh Khan rounds off the narrative with the brand’s tagline, “Rungta nahin to ghar strong nahin," reinforcing the company’s message with a memorable punchline.

While the nostalgic references enrich the experience for fans of the actors’ films, audiences unfamiliar with these movies might miss some of the subtler contextual cues, which could limit the ad’s overall resonance.

Rungta Steel has consistently woven its ambassadors’ iconic characters into its storytelling, and this campaign is no exception.