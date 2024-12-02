Ad review: A perfect alloy of humour, star power, and brand messaging
SummaryRungta Steel's new TVC showcases Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in a humorous marriage counselling scenario, linking relationship strength to brand durability.
Rungta Steel, a manufacturer of steel and TMT bars, has unveiled its fifth TVC featuring brand ambassadors and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Created by Moonshot, the creative studio led by YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat, the ad breathes fresh, youthful energy into the steel industry’s traditionally technical communication.