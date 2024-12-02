Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Advertising/  Ad review: A perfect alloy of humour, star power, and brand messaging

Ad review: A perfect alloy of humour, star power, and brand messaging

Gaurav Laghate

Rungta Steel's new TVC showcases Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in a humorous marriage counselling scenario, linking relationship strength to brand durability.  

Rungta Steel's new television commercial is set in the context of a marriage counselling session.
Gift this article

Rungta Steel, a manufacturer of steel and TMT bars, has unveiled its fifth TVC featuring brand ambassadors and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Created by Moonshot, the creative studio led by YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat, the ad breathes fresh, youthful energy into the steel industry’s traditionally technical communication.

Rungta Steel, a manufacturer of steel and TMT bars, has unveiled its fifth TVC featuring brand ambassadors and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Created by Moonshot, the creative studio led by YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat, the ad breathes fresh, youthful energy into the steel industry’s traditionally technical communication.

Also read | Ad review: A zodiac-inspired treat that’s written in the stars

Set in the context of a marriage counselling session, the TVC cleverly parallels the strength and trust needed in relationships with the brand’s promise of unmatched durability. The storyline blends humour and nostalgia, with the actors channelling shades of their iconic on-screen personas. Shah Rukh Khan steps into the shoes of the wise therapist Jahangir Khan from Dear Zindagi, guiding Alia Bhatt’s fiery Safeena from Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor’s carefree, commitment-averse Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Also read | Ad review: A zodiac-inspired treat that’s written in the stars

Set in the context of a marriage counselling session, the TVC cleverly parallels the strength and trust needed in relationships with the brand’s promise of unmatched durability. The storyline blends humour and nostalgia, with the actors channelling shades of their iconic on-screen personas. Shah Rukh Khan steps into the shoes of the wise therapist Jahangir Khan from Dear Zindagi, guiding Alia Bhatt’s fiery Safeena from Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor’s carefree, commitment-averse Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Sparkling humour

The humour sparkles in moments like Kapoor’s frustrated quip, “Us din sunset dekhne chhajja par chadha aur tute gaya," to which Bhatt swiftly retorts, “Kisne kaha ghar ke deewar par rock climbing karne ko?" Shah Rukh Khan rounds off the narrative with the brand’s tagline, “Rungta nahin to ghar strong nahin," reinforcing the company’s message with a memorable punchline.

Also read | Ad review: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp schools scammers

While the nostalgic references enrich the experience for fans of the actors’ films, audiences unfamiliar with these movies might miss some of the subtler contextual cues, which could limit the ad’s overall resonance.

Rungta Steel has consistently woven its ambassadors’ iconic characters into its storytelling, and this campaign is no exception.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaurav Laghate

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 15 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.