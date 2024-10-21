Ad review: Stealing the spotlight with sartorial elegance

Suiting and shirting fabrics brand J. Hampstead’s latest campaign captured attention in Mumbai with a unique blend of street marketing and digital engagement. A well-dressed mannequin from the brand’s collection was placed in a prominent spot on Carter Road, Bandra, drawing curious passersby. Attached to the mannequin was a card with a QR code, leading people to the brand’s Instagram, driving online traffic. The campaign reinforced the brand’s presence in the premium suiting and shirting fabric sector while engaging a fashion-conscious audience.
The campaign underscores J. Hampstead’s strategy of combining luxury fashion with interactive marketing, keeping the brand relevant.
Public reactions were largely positive, with many noting the creativity behind the campaign. Social media buzz followed as onlookers appreciated the unexpected street installation and its seamless link to online platforms.
