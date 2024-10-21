Ad review: Stealing the spotlight with sartorial elegance

Suiting and shirting fabrics brand J. Hampstead’s latest campaign captured attention in Mumbai with a unique blend of street marketing and digital engagement. A well-dressed mannequin from the brand’s collection was placed in a prominent spot on Carter Road, Bandra, drawing curious passersby. Attached to the mannequin was a card with a QR code, leading people to the brand’s Instagram, driving online traffic. The campaign reinforced the brand’s presence in the premium suiting and shirting fabric sector while engaging a fashion-conscious audience.

