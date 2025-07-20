Mumbai: As Kaun Banega Crorepati turns 25, it’s not just marking time; it’s evolving with it. The new campaign for Season 17, titled Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai ( Where there is wisdom, there is swag) is a lesson in how legacy brands can reinvent themselves without losing their soul. What was once a celebration of hope is now a statement of earned confidence. Knowledge, it tells us, isn’t just something to be respected, it’s something to own, with pride and presence.

Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl and anchored by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, the campaign unfolds over three sharply scripted ad films. Each features an everyday Indian reclaiming dignity using intellect, not aggression, not influence, not wealth, but pure presence of mind. The spots are smart, emotionally layered and refreshingly bold.

In the first, a restaurant manager calmly shuts down a group of entitled youngsters mocking her for delayed food. When one sarcastically asks if the chef has gone to China to bring Manchurian, she hits back with wit and fact, telling them it isn’t even Chinese to begin with, and firmly calls out their rudeness.

In another film, a brash man boasting about his power inside a bank is corrected by a tea vendor who knows the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita—the revamped Indian Penal Code—and reminds him that threatening public officials is a jailable offence. The third ad sees a humble salesman being asked to leave a rich man’s drawing room for “dirtying" an imported rug, only for him to reveal it’s synthetic and offer better, locally made alternatives, before casually handing the host ₹10 for medicine and ₹1 as shagun, a blessing. Each film ends with Bachchan watching from the sidelines, smiling as he utters the now-signature line: Jahaan akal hai, wahan akad hai.

The phrase is key. It signals a clear shift in the show’s tone. For most of its journey since 2000, KBC has celebrated the power of knowledge in soft, empathetic ways. Early campaigns like Koi bhi insaan chhota nahi hota—essentially meaning everyone has capability to achieve something great—and Saraswati before Lakshmi leaned into humility, perseverance and upliftment. It was about aspiration. But India has changed—and so has its emotional temperature.

This year’s campaign acknowledges that. It taps into a more assertive, self-aware India. One where confidence isn’t reserved for the privileged, and intellect isn’t quiet. It wears its smarts on its sleeve, not to show off, but because it’s earned it. There’s a swagger, yes, but it’s not hollow. The characters aren’t brash; they’re composed, dignified and sharp. The pride isn’t in volume, it’s in clarity.

According to Vikas Bahl, “It’s not arrogance, but the belief that ‘I can do it too' Bachchan himself describes it as a continuation of KBC’s enduring theme: a celebration of knowledge and “the quiet pride that comes with it."

Only now, that quiet pride has found a louder, more confident voice.

This tonal evolution couldn’t be better timed. As KBC enters its 25th year, its continued relevance depends not just on format innovation but on how well it reflects the pulse of the country. And this campaign gets that pulse just right. It speaks to an India that’s no longer content with seeking validation; it asserts its identity, its place, and most importantly, its intellect.

The ads also work because they’re cinematic yet grounded. They avoid preachiness, choosing instead to entertain while delivering strong undercurrents of social commentary. That’s not easy to do in a 60-second spot. But by framing the underdog’s knowledge as quiet rebellion and wrapping it in the familiarity of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, the campaign manages to be both massy and meaningful.

It’s also worth noting how KBC, as a brand, has grown in cultural equity over two and a half decades. What began as a high-stakes quiz show has become a mirror to India’s changing aspirations. And with this campaign, it becomes a mirror to India’s growing self-respect.

There’s no doubt that Big B’s presence still anchors the show’s credibility. But what’s equally powerful is that in these ads, he’s the observer, not the hero. The real heroes are the people. That shift, subtle but significant, sums up everything that’s right about this campaign.

Final take

At a time when many long-running properties struggle to stay relevant, KBC has delivered a campaign that’s not just timely, it’s timeless. Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai reframes intellect as strength, dignity and confidence. It’s a campaign that doesn’t just promote a show, it captures the mood of a nation.