Ad review: KBC’s new campaign gives knowledge its swagger—and India its voice
KBC, which began as a high-stakes quiz show, has become a mirror to India’s changing aspirations. And with its 'Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai' campaign, it has become a mirror to India’s growing self-respect.
Mumbai: As Kaun Banega Crorepati turns 25, it’s not just marking time; it’s evolving with it. The new campaign for Season 17, titled Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai (Where there is wisdom, there is swag) is a lesson in how legacy brands can reinvent themselves without losing their soul. What was once a celebration of hope is now a statement of earned confidence. Knowledge, it tells us, isn’t just something to be respected, it’s something to own, with pride and presence.