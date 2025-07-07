Ad review: Fast fashion, slower thinking: Myntra’s mugshot ad is all dressed up with no insight
A police-station comedy about women ordering makeup in custody might grab attention, but it risks reinforcing outdated stereotypes instead of empowering today’s consumer.
Myntra’s new M-Now campaign, created by DDB Mudra India, wants you to believe that even being arrested can be a beauty emergency. In one of the ad films, two women (played by influencers Ayesha Kanga and Sakshi Shivdasani) find themselves at a police station, bare-faced and on the verge of a mugshot. Their solution? Order makeup in a panic—lipstick, bronzer, eyeliner—using Myntra’s 30-minute express delivery service.