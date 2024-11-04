Ad review | Oye Lucky: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp schools scammers

  • The campaign balances a light-hearted tone with an important message, emphasizing WhatsApp’s multiple layers of protection without getting overly technical.

Gaurav Laghate
Published4 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Abhay Deol's effortless delivery adds credibility and charm, making the educational message both engaging and memorable.
Abhay Deol’s effortless delivery adds credibility and charm, making the educational message both engaging and memorable.

WhatsApp’s new video campaign featuring Abhay Deol is a refreshing take on the brand’s core messaging around privacy and staying connected. The campaign takes a musical twist by reimagining the iconic track ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye,’ driving awareness about scam protection while keeping audiences entertained. Set against the backdrop of a friendly social gathering, the video captures relatable scenarios where online scams can occur, such as fake job offers and impersonation.

Also read | Ad review: Stealing the spotlight with sartorial elegance

Deol’s presence helps explain how WhatsApp’s privacy features—including Silence Unknown Callers, Two-Step Verification, and blocking and reporting contacts—empower users to stay safe. The campaign balances a light-hearted tone with an important message, emphasizing WhatsApp’s multiple layers of protection without getting overly technical. Deol’s effortless delivery adds credibility and charm, making the educational message both engaging and memorable.

The ad's use of nostalgia with a catchy song and its humorous yet informative approach makes it stand out. However, the storyline could benefit from a more dynamic plot or an unexpected twist to fully captivate viewers.

Also read | Ad review: Blocking out the light—playfully.​

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryAdvertisingAd review | Oye Lucky: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp schools scammers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.