Ad review | Oye Lucky: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp schools scammers

WhatsApp’s new video campaign featuring Abhay Deol is a refreshing take on the brand’s core messaging around privacy and staying connected. The campaign takes a musical twist by reimagining the iconic track ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye,’ driving awareness about scam protection while keeping audiences entertained. Set against the backdrop of a friendly social gathering, the video captures relatable scenarios where online scams can occur, such as fake job offers and impersonation.

Deol’s presence helps explain how WhatsApp’s privacy features—including Silence Unknown Callers, Two-Step Verification, and blocking and reporting contacts—empower users to stay safe. The campaign balances a light-hearted tone with an important message, emphasizing WhatsApp’s multiple layers of protection without getting overly technical. Deol’s effortless delivery adds credibility and charm, making the educational message both engaging and memorable.