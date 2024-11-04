Hello User
Ad review | Oye Lucky: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp schools scammers

Ad review | Oye Lucky: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp schools scammers

Gaurav Laghate

WhatsApp’s new video campaign featuring Abhay Deol is a refreshing take on the brand’s core messaging around privacy and staying connected. The campaign takes a musical twist by reimagining the iconic track ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye,’ driving awareness about scam protection while keeping audiences entertained. Set against the backdrop of a friendly social gathering, the video captures relatable scenarios where online scams can occur, such as fake job offers and impersonation.

Also read | Ad review: Stealing the spotlight with sartorial elegance

Deol’s presence helps explain how WhatsApp’s privacy features—including Silence Unknown Callers, Two-Step Verification, and blocking and reporting contacts—empower users to stay safe. The campaign balances a light-hearted tone with an important message, emphasizing WhatsApp’s multiple layers of protection without getting overly technical. Deol’s effortless delivery adds credibility and charm, making the educational message both engaging and memorable.

The ad's use of nostalgia with a catchy song and its humorous yet informative approach makes it stand out. However, the storyline could benefit from a more dynamic plot or an unexpected twist to fully captivate viewers.

Also read | Ad review: Blocking out the light—playfully.​

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaurav Laghate

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 15 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.
