Ad review: Sugar Free D’lite’s #CaloriesSeRaksha taps into sibling banter, but does the brand stick?
#CaloriesSeRaksha is a clever wordplay, the ad is watchable, and the theme is familiar. Yet, it doesn’t push creative boundaries or offer a unique take on sibling gifting. Unlike some of the more evocative festive campaigns by legacy players like Cadbury or Tanishq, this one feels more functional.
New Delhi: Festive weeks in India often come with a sugar overload, both in what’s eaten and gifted. Hoping to ride the wave of health-conscious indulgence, Zydus Wellness has launched a limited-edition Rakhi gifting campaign for its Sugar Free D’lite range, featuring zero-added-sugar cookies and chocolates.