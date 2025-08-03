New Delhi: Festive weeks in India often come with a sugar overload, both in what’s eaten and gifted. Hoping to ride the wave of health-conscious indulgence, Zydus Wellness has launched a limited-edition Rakhi gifting campaign for its Sugar Free D’lite range, featuring zero-added-sugar cookies and chocolates.

The digital campaign, titled #CaloriesSeRaksha, stars Mallika Dua and Chetan Goel, two creators known for their comic takes on societal norms. The film revolves around Dua mock-pitching her brother to a prospective match, listing his “green flags" while slyly roasting his expectations from arranged marriages. It’s designed to be a light take on Rakhi and relationships.

The narrative is topical and witty, leveraging two familiar creator voices to push a festive message. But while the performance is sharp, the brand role feels secondary. Dua’s screen presence takes over, and Goel plays the straight man, almost fading into the setup. The product only shows up right at the end, in a typical “here’s the gift" moment.

Zydus’ broader strategy here is clear: talk health without sounding preachy. That means creators > celebrities; humour > emotional nostalgia; and short-form > long-format storytelling. In that sense, this campaign aligns with the digital-first codes of 2025 festive advertising.

But does it do enough to build memorability? That’s debatable.

#CaloriesSeRaksha is a clever wordplay, the ad is watchable, and the theme is familiar. Yet, it doesn’t push creative boundaries or offer a unique take on sibling gifting. Unlike some of the more evocative festive campaigns by legacy players like Cadbury or Tanishq, this one feels more functional.

Still, in the scroll-first economy, relatability may be all it takes. The Rakhi packs are now live on Blinkit, Flipkart, and offline retail, giving Sugar Free D’lite a small but noticeable play in festive snacking.