In a tiny village tucked away from the buzz of modern cities, a young boy holds on to a dream sparked by his father’s simple yet profound words: “ Pehle pankha, phir bijli " (First a fan, then electricity). Armed with this unwavering belief, he sets out to prove that the fan his father once promised can bring light to their home and hope to their village.

The Adani Group’s new campaign, part of its ongoing “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain" series, brings this touching story to life. The narrative, beautifully crafted by Ogilvy India, focuses on the power of hope, instead of technology or jargon. As the boy’s dream takes flight, the film subtly weaves in the role of Adani’s wind turbines, which harness the power of nature to light up homes and transform lives.

What makes this campaign stand out is its ability to take a concept like renewable energy and translate it into something deeply human and personal. The film captures a series of moments when the boy faces ridicule for stating the fan will come first, the quiet determination in his eyes, and the eventual arrival of clean energy in his village. These moments depict real-life struggles and triumphs of millions of Indians.

While the campaign showcases the impact of Adani’s renewable energy projects, it does not lose sight of the people at its core. Piyush Pandey, chief advisor at Ogilvy India, has described it as a story that prioritizes consumers and their lives over corporate chest-thumping. The boy’s journey becomes a symbol of the change that sustainable development can bring—not just to infrastructure but to hearts and homes.

The wind turbines standing tall against the backdrop of a glowing village convey the promise that renewable energy is not just about innovation but about enabling dreams, like that of a young boy who dared to believe.

“Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli" is a story of faith, resilience, and the power of human spirit to spark change.