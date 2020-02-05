Ad spends in India to grow 10.7% in 2020, digital to corner 30% share: GroupM

New Delhi: Advertising expenditure in India is expected to grow 10.7% year-on-year to ₹91,641 crore in 2020, with digital media contributing 30% to the total share - more than that of print but behind television, according to a forecast by WPP-owned media agency GroupM.

The total share of TV advertising is expected to touch 42%, but is estimated to register a 1% decline over 2019, while that of digital is seen increasing 27% from a year ago. Growth in print advertising is expected to remain flat, GroupM said in its report - This Year Next Year (TYNY).

Despite the economic slowdown and weak demand, the report said India will remain among the eight fastest-growing countries in terms of ad spends in 2020. India is the third-highest contributor to the incremental ad spends, behind the UK and US. China has slipped to the fourth spot.

The report said Indian media spends are expected to be between low and moderate in the first half of the year, with robust growth anticipated in the second half of 2020, even with an overall global slowdown.

In terms of media platforms, digital will grow at 26%, and TV at 7%. Growth in digital is expected to be driven by videos, voice and vernacular content and advertising on e-commerce. This growth is set to soar because of changing consumer habits, the report said.

Ad spends on radio are likely to grow at 6%, while that on cinema and outdoor will grow at 15% and 6%, respectively, in 2020. Meanwhile, print will witness new business models as publication houses have invested heavily in promoting digital subscriptions and have started limiting access to digital versions of e-papers. The report said print will remain relevant to advertisers wanting to build credible brands.

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms such as Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have seen rapid evolution and complement television. OTT hybrid models that look at both advertising and subscription will continue to be an effective model.

“While we expect sustained and stable investment across media in India, digital is expected to garner 65% of incremental ad spends in 2020. In 2020, India faces challenges and uncertainties across sectors just like other markets. However, this also brings opportunities for brands to innovate because of which we see an evolving media stack. This will be propelled by greater use of technology and better content across media," said Prasanth Kumar, chief executive, GroupM South Asia.

