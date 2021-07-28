NEW DELHI: Advertising volumes on radio rebounded during January-June 2021, growing 22% on year, as per data shared by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. In the first half of 2020, volumes had declined 42% year-on-year. Clearly, radio advertising is still not back at the pre-pandemic levels.

Ad volumes on radio had seen a significant decline of 61% during the first covid wave when compared with pre-pandemic numbers. During the festival season, however, they recovered with a 183% growth over the lockdown.

March saw the highest share of radio ad volumes in the first half of both 2019 and 2021. As far as 2020 goes, radio ad volumes had recovered with a sharp 121% sequential rise in June.

June 2021 registered a rise of 95% month-on-month in radio ad volumes. Gujarat was the top state with 21% share of ad volumes followed by Maharashtra with a 16% share.

The number of categories, advertisers and brands, however, remained lower in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. In terms of categories, the service sector topped both in 2021 and 2020, with 26% of radio ad volumes, followed by food and beverages with a 14% share. The top three sectors together added 55% share of ad volumes.

Properties and real estate were among categories that saw the highest increase in ad volumes, with a growth of 51% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020. Seven out of 10 categories were common between metro and non-metro cities during January to June 2021.

As far as advertisers go, LIC India topped the list, accounting for 5% of ad volumes on radio, followed by Maruti Suzuki India at 3%. More than 3,000 exclusive advertisers over 3,900 exclusive brands advertised during January to June 2021 when compared to 2020. Over 130 advertisers and 140 brands remained consistent over both periods.

Advertising on radio was preferred in the evening and morning time-band for both metro and non-metros, making for 73% and 67% share of ad volumes respectively during January to May 2021.

