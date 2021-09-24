NEW DELHI : With the advent of the festival season, advertising volumes on television saw a significant 23% rise in August 2021 compared to August 2019. This is higher than the 19% jump in ad volumes TV saw in August 2020 over 2019. The findings are part of a report – titled THINK – released by BARC India. Broadcast Audience Research Council or BARC is the country’s TV viewership measurement organization.

Ad volumes during Onam Week 2021 for Malayalam channels also increased by 22% compared to the previous 4 weeks, reaffirming a strong start to the festive season.

With a total of 158 million seconds, August 2021 recorded the highest advertising volumes on TV since the second lockdown in April 2021. A severe covid 19 wave that engulfed the country in April and May had affected India’s consumption prompting the Reserve Bank of India to take note of it in its monthly bulletin and say that its biggest impact had been on demand, with loss of mobility, discretionary spending and employment.

However, as the pandemic ebbed and states eased restrictions, consumption and advertising have bounced back. August 2021 has seen 2803 active advertisers and 4415 active brands on TV.

Not just that, ad volumes of the top 10 advertisers grew by 29% while the next 40 saw 19% growth. The rest saw 22% jump in ad volumes during the month versus the same period in 2019.

Fast moving consumer goods continued to dominate TV advertising volumes with the highest share at 92.9 million seconds.

With 4.4. million seconds of ad volumes for corporate and brand image, the sector witnessed a staggering 570% jump over August 2019 where it had recorded 0.7 million seconds of advertising/

E-commerce and BFSI sectors grew by 109% and 110% in August 2021 versus August 2019.

Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language channels grew by 113% in August 2021, recording the highest growth across languages over August 2019 followed by Punjabi at 47%, Marathi at 32% and Hindi and Tamil at 28% each.

“As we kickstarted India’s festive season with Onam, we have seen growth in ad volumes in Malayalam channels for August 2021 compared to previous weeks and also compared to previous years. The number of advertisers and brands turning to television continued to increase with August 2021 recording the highest number of active brands and advertisers for the year," said Aaditya Pathak, head of Client Partnership & Revenue, BARC India.

