Ad volumes per channel in 39 matches of IPL 15 up 5%: TAM Sports

The analysis of commercial advertising is based on ad volumes and volumes were for advertising across 21 Star Network channels for IPL 15 when compared with 22 channels for IPL 14
NEW DELHI: Over the years, there has been a marked shift in the kind of advertisers who flock to buy commercial time during the live telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) on television, as per data from TAM Sports, part of TAM Media Research.
FMCG brands like Coca Cola and deodorant brand Fogg, or phone brands like Vivo and Oppo and cellular operators like Vodafone Idea have given way to online gaming, ed-tech, and online wallets in a big way.
A comparison of data from IPL 12 to the first three weeks of IPL 15, currently underway, shows that e-commerce gaming or online has grown substantially in IPL advertising.
Real money gaming has emerged as the highest spender on IPL. Conventional categories like auto, aerated soft drinks, and perfumes have declined, with only one exception: pan masala.
According to the data, ad volumes per channel during the 39 matches of IPL 15 grew 5% compared to IPL14. It said the tally of categories grew 10%, advertisers by 5%, and brands increased by 1% in IPL 15, while comparing the average count of the first four week versus the fifth week of IPL 15.
During 39 matches of the IPL 15, the top 5 categories collectively contributed 39% of overall ad volumes. It added that top 5 brands contributed 22% share of ad volumes during 39 matches of IPL 14.
In the fifth week of the IPL this season, Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Think & Learn (Byjus) and KP Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand Pan Masala) were among the top five advertisers in both IPL 15 and IPL 14.
Corporate and ‘Brand Image’ companies were among the new categories in IPL 14, followed by Ecom-Auto Rental Services category.
The study focused on all live matches during IPL Season 15 and 14.