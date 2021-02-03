Ad wars: Neobar soap brand joins HUL-Sebamed pH battle in new campaign

Leveraging the buzz created by the ongoing optimum pH value battle between Sebamed India and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), little known Pune based pharma firm Brinton has launched a new ad campaign for its Neobar moisturizing soap on digital platforms. The company's #NoPHightingPlease campaign featuring young children underlines that it is not the pH levels alone that matter in a soap but also its ability to moisturize the skin which Neobar achieves through ingredients such as shea butter, almond and olive oil etc.