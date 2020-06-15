Adidas India launches reusable face masks across 75 cities

NEW DELHI: The Indian arm of German sports brand, Adidas, on Monday announced the launch of two-layered face covers made of breathable recycled fabric to help people stay safe as the country gradually reopens fro the world's most stringent lockdown.

The company said these covers are available at an introductory price of ₹699 for a pack of three. The face covers have been launched in two variants--Adidas performance and Adidas Originals Blue--with features such as primegreen fabric, which is high performance recycled fabric free of virgin plastic. They come with two layer fabric with stretchable ear straps and are washable.

“As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, people need increased protection while venturing out. The product is designed to help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission," said Manish Sapra, senior marketing director, Adidas India.

Adidas has been reallocating design and supply chain resources to create reusable face covers that are being added to its range of products. While not medically graded, the face covers will be widely available to relieve the burden on limited medical-grade mask supplies.

Both variants of the face covers will be available in two sizes, small and large, across 75 cities and at the brand's e-commerce platform.

Puma India has also launched face masks.

Meanwhile, a clutch of fashion brands such as Allen Solly, Peter England, Zodiac Shirts and Fabindia have started creating designer and printed masks as covering one's face has become the new normal in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, homegrown outdoor and tactical gear firm, Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd, forayed into manufacturing and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) including hazmat suits, respirator masks and face shields.

