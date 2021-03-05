Subscribe
Home >Industry >Advertising >Adidas launches body positive, inclusive campaign for women

Adidas launches body positive, inclusive campaign for women

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Saumya Tewari

New Delhi: Building on its proposition of creating an inclusive space in society for women, sportswear firm Adidas has launched 'Watch Us Move' – a campaign to celebrate womanhood and their freedom of movement.

The 50-second long film uploaded on brand's official YouTube channel on 25 February has garnered over one lakh views so far.

Through this advertisement, Adidas reaffirms its belief that in sports body types don’t matter, what is important is the unbiased care about ambitions, hard work, stamina, will-power, and everything that comes from within. Sport is beyond caste, socio-economic status, physical and psychological barriers which is being shown in the ad campaign.

The film features women of different ethnicities, body types, and nationalities trying out various forms of sports and speaking out loud positive affirmations.

As part of the campaign, Adidas has also launched an active wear range - Formotion - a collection that has been developed by an all-female design team.

The launch of the campaign in India saw Miss World Manushi Chhillar, squash player Dipika Pallikal and boxer Nikhat Zareen coming together to narrate how they have broken unrealistic stereotypes of perfection through their journey and positioned themselves as role models for young girls across the country.

"Every woman has her own definition of movement, of what progress looks like. They’re already taking action, creating in their own way. Yet many tell her what to do, how to look and who to be. With the launch of 'Watch Us Move', adidas aims to unshackle these expectations and provide 100% support for all women making moves as they move the world," said Sunil Gupta, senior director, Adidas, India.

