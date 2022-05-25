Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditya Birla-owned Navyasa by Liva launches TV ad with Deepika Padukone

Aditya Birla-owned Navyasa by Liva launches TV ad with Deepika Padukone

Conceptualised in line with the theme ‘Free To Be’, the ﻿campaign, it said, will showcase the brand’s intent to revolutionise the way sarees are perceived.
07:59 PM IST

  • The 360-degree campaign, the company said, will have a television commercial that will represent how a saree is breaking stereotypes with its fluid nature

Aditya Birla Group-owned clothing firm Navyasa by Liva has announced an advertising campaign with actor Deepika Padukone directed by Ogilvy and Mather India today.

The 360-degree campaign, the company said, will have a television commercial that will represent how a saree is breaking stereotypes with its fluid nature. 

Conceptualised in line with the theme ‘Free To Be’, the ﻿campaign, it said, will showcase the brand’s intent to revolutionise the way sarees are perceived. 

The range has been created by designers Abir and Nanki along with the internal design team at Liva. Rajnikant Sabnavis, chief marketing officer of Grasim Industries (pulp and fibre), “The brand’s intention is clear that it is here to stay and the association with Deepika Padukone as the face of the brand will only up the ante and take the brand to the next level. She is a great fit for the brand. The campaign idea is in sync with the brand spirit and brings alive the ethos effectively. We are very happy to see the response to the campaign and the aspiration it inculcates among the audience." 

According to research website Statista, in 2020, the Indian advertising industry was valued at over $564 billion and it was projected to reach up to $700 billion by this year. 

The industry had grown at a rate of 11.59% in the given time frame, and was poised for further growth on the back of rapid digitalisation in the upcoming years. 