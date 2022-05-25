Aditya Birla-owned Navyasa by Liva launches TV ad with Deepika Padukone

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Conceptualised in line with the theme ‘Free To Be’, the campaign, it said, will showcase the brand’s intent to revolutionise the way sarees are perceived.
The range has been created by designers Abir and Nanki along with the internal design team at Liva. Rajnikant Sabnavis, chief marketing officer of Grasim Industries (pulp and fibre), “The brand’s intention is clear that it is here to stay and the association with Deepika Padukone as the face of the brand will only up the ante and take the brand to the next level. She is a great fit for the brand. The campaign idea is in sync with the brand spirit and brings alive the ethos effectively. We are very happy to see the response to the campaign and the aspiration it inculcates among the audience."
According to research website Statista, in 2020, the Indian advertising industry was valued at over $564 billion and it was projected to reach up to $700 billion by this year.
The industry had grown at a rate of 11.59% in the given time frame, and was poised for further growth on the back of rapid digitalisation in the upcoming years.