Adman Sonal Dabral quits Ogilvy

New Delhi: WPP Plc owned creative agency Ogilvy & Mather on Monday said that Sonal Dabral, chief creative officer South & South East Asia and vice-chairman of its creative agency Ogilvy India, has resigned. Dabral will explore options in content and content creation.

Dabral, who joined Ogilvy from DDB Mudra as group chief creative officer and vice chairman in 2017, was given a larger Asia Pacific (APAC) role in January last year. Along with Reed Collins, Dabral was heading Ogilvy’s Asia Pacific (APAC) team since then.

An Ogilvy old hand, Dabral worked with the agency in India from 1991 to 1999 after which he joined as creative head of Ogilvy Malaysia and then became chairman and executive creative director of Ogilvy Singapore. He came back to India as chairman and regional creative director for Bates Asia-Pacific, a WPP-owned advertising and marketing agency. He then took on the responsibility at DDB Mudra as chairman and chief creative officer before returning to the agency in 2017.

“Sonal was one of my key partners in the creative renaissance at Ogilvy India in the early 1990s. He later moved on to do successful stints as the creative head of Ogilvy Malaysia and Singapore. Sonal came back to India as Chairman of Bates India and, after exploring DDB Mudra for a few years, joined Ogilvy again. I wish him well and am certain he will make the content world shine," said Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer Worldwide and executive chairman India, Ogilvy.

With over three decades of experience in advertising, Dabral has worked on multiple brands across categories, including Volkswagen, Audi, Hindustan Unilever-owned beauty brand Dove, Fevicol, Tata AIG, Prudential and Nestle’s noodle brand Maggi.

