NEW DELHI : As consumers become over conscious about eating right and building immunity to fight novel Coronavirus, a clutch of brands such as Dabur, Hamdard, Mother Daily and Amul among others have been promoting wellness products through their ads.

Following the self-care guidelines and recommendations issued by the Ministry of AYUSH as preventive health measures for boosting immunity, ads of tulsi drops, fortified haldi milk, Chyawanprash and various immunity boosting energy drinks dominate television and digital platforms.

"As long as a brand is trusted consumers will buy its new variants which promise immunity building. There's a growing scare especially in cities or areas where Coronavirus cases are increasing therefore people do not mind taking products which are trusted, safe and strengthen body immunity," said Vinita Pachisia, senior vice-president, Carat, a Dentsu Aegis Network owned media agency.

Hamdard Laboratories has launched marketing campaign #StrongWithHamdard leveraging print, television, social media, and radio platform to spread the message of a stronger immune system and awareness around unani medicine products such as Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton, Infunza and Chyawanprash.

The company has also launched ‘Aapka Hamdard’, on-air programming in association with Radio Mirchi to amplify the reach.

Suman Varma, chief marketing officer, Hamdard Laboratories (medicine division) said, “As India enters the unlock phase, it becomes even more vital to have a strong immunity that will prevent us against the viral infection. Our new campaign #StrongWithHamdard focuses on adopting an alternate medicine system to boost immunity and promote the uses of Unani medicine products to have a strong immunity system."

Mother Dairy has launched the haldi milk at a price of ₹25. Turmeric contains curcumin, a flavonoid which supports a healthy immune response, thereby promoting general well-being.

Sangram Chaudhary, managing director Mother Dairy said, "Goodness of haldi is backed by thousand years of Indian roots of Ayurvedic science and is known to strengthen the immune system, providing protection from common day -to-day infections. This would be the first in line among a range of Immunity-boosting products by Mother Dairy."

The company is promoting the new variant on digital platforms using #Rishtonkiimmunity hashtag.

Dairy brand Amul has also launched new immunity boosting products such as haldi, tulsi and ginger milk to promote wellness and promoting the products on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, packaged consumer goods firm Dabur India is seen promoting various immunity boosting products such as Tulsi drops, Chyawanprash and Glucon -D on television and digital.

The firm has also created Immunity Booster kit which includes products such as Chyawanprash, Giloy Ghanvati, Giloy Churna, Stresscom, Imudab Syrup, Honey, Honitus and Honitus hot sip. This kit is powered to help prevent fight cold and cough while protecting against infections.

