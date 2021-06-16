Adtech company The Trade Desk starts India operations

Global advertising and technology (adtech) ncompany The Trade Desk (TDD) has launched India operations under the leadership of former Truecaller executive Tejinder Gill.

The firm aims to help India’s digital marketers and publishers reach consumers on the internet by giving them access to a marketplace where ad inventory is available across open internet which simply refers to a range of websites, apps, audio streaming and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms.

The adtech company plans to give marketers an option to look beyond big technology platforms like Google and Facebook and consider shifting their ad budgets on platforms where consumers are spending a vast majority of their time.

According to a study by Global Web Index, Indians, on an average, are spending as many as eight hours a day online – 70% of which is spent on the open internet, which includes online content, over-the-top (OTT) and music streaming. Furthermore, the open internet grew at much faster pace than other online channels, even social media. Online content and OTT streaming grew 28% and 16% respectively, while social media grew by a mere 1%.

“While Indian consumers are spending 70% of their time on the open internet, almost 80% of India’s digital ad revenue still goes to the big tech platforms, which sit outside the open internet," said Tejinder Gill, general manager, India, The Trade Desk. “Our aim is to educate advertisers that consumer behaviour is changing and they should look beyond search and social media when it advertising on digital platforms."

Such a strategy assumes even more importance at a time when tech giants such as Apple and Google are making it harder for advertisers to track users online. While with iOS 14, Apple will allow users to stop apps from tracking them, Google said that it is doing away with third-party cookie advertising and is planning to track users on a cohort level based on their interest.

As an omnichannel platform, The Trade Desk also said that it enables marketers to reach relevant audiences across different devices as well including computers, mobile devices, tablets and connected TV.

The Trade Desk, which works with TikTok, The Washington Post, Expedia, BBC, News Corp globally, has signed partnerships with all the global advertising firms present in India. This includes Publicis Groupe, Dentsu India and IPG Group. It has also brought on board a variety of digital platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot and MX Player. In terms of clients, it has signed consumer goods firm Nestle India and GSK.

“Digital marketers today have a variety of choices when advertising on the open internet. A key challenge we face is optimising ad spend across devices and channels such as OTT, audio streaming, mobile in-app while managing ad frequency and ensuring a consistent brand experience. This is precisely what The Trade Desk with its programmatic advertising expertise enables," said Gazal Bajaj, head of media management, Nestle India.

The constant shift towards digital advertising and pandemic further propelling this trend helped the adtech firm to secure a 26% revenue increase to $836 million in 2020. The company is currently building its India team looking at expertise across programmatic advertising, adtech, martech and digital advertising.

