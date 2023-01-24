Advertisement disclaimers unclear, most consumers don't notice: ASCI2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- While these disclaimers have defined guidelines, it was found that in the last three years, over 800 advertisements processed by ASCI were in violation of its guidelines
New Delhi: 'Mutual funds are subject to market risks, please read the offer document carefully before investing’. A majority of us have missed this disclaimer, sometimes because it was said too fast, or at other times written in an illegible font and size.
