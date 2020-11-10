Advertisements spark buzz amid run-up to festivities and IPL finale

Jewellery brand Tanishq, however, faced social media backlash for its Diwali ad, which promoted celebrating a cracker-free festival. The ad in question featured Bollywood actors Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur, and Sayani Gupta talking about the way they like to celebrate Diwali. In her account, Sayani Gupta emphasized on the need to stay away from firecrackers. The call to not light firecrackers as it leads to pollution has not gone down well with a section of social media users, who said on Twitter that while there are many causes of air pollution, firecrackers have been singled out. They felt they were being instructed on how to celebrate Diwali.