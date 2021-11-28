Advertisers adjust holiday messages to covid-19, supply-chain challenges

Sometimes, even shooting the ad proves to be a challenge. As BBH was working on a holiday video ad for Alphabet Inc.’s Google centered on the company’s promotion of Black-owned businesses, the ad agency was planning to use plenty of products and props from these businesses—only to find out that some couldn’t be shipped in time. Even finding enough mannequins proved difficult, said Rafael Rizuto, chief creative officer of BBH USA. The agency couldn’t delay filming because of the tight schedules of the celebrities appearing in the spot, so in the end, it had to rely on substitute items that were in stock.