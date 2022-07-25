Advertisers chase branded audio, video to court youth

According to Sudish Balan, chief creative officer and co-founder at digital marketing agency Tonic Worldwide, the days when a brand would create one TV commercial and its “forced edits" disseminated on various digital platforms are long gone. “Hence, the opportunity is to create authentic video content tailor-made for each social and publishing platform. Video content has become an integral part of content plan for any brand who wants to engage with their consumer. Be it YouTube Shorts, branded series, Reels, video podcasts, how-to content, and more, there are a lot of avenues for brands to created owned content to cater to their potential target customers," Balan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}