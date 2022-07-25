Advertisers chase branded audio, video to court youth

Advertisers chase branded audio, video to court youth3 min read . 25 Jul 2022
- They seek to communicate a powerful message to core target groups across all platforms
- Streaming platforms often come with rich data on user cohorts that can be addressed
NEW DELHI :Brands across categories, such as cosmetics, electronics and dating apps, are increasingly crafting content tie-ups with audio and video streaming platforms, going beyond conventional sponsorships. While electronics brand boAt has launched a podcast with IVM Podcasts, Hyundai is co-creating a show with MTV. Dating apps Tinder and Bumble regularly run shows with influencers on their YouTube channels.
NEW DELHI :Brands across categories, such as cosmetics, electronics and dating apps, are increasingly crafting content tie-ups with audio and video streaming platforms, going beyond conventional sponsorships. While electronics brand boAt has launched a podcast with IVM Podcasts, Hyundai is co-creating a show with MTV. Dating apps Tinder and Bumble regularly run shows with influencers on their YouTube channels.
Media industry executives said the idea is to reach out to primarily young customers who are not exposed to much advertising, given that many of them go for subscription-based services. Costs of co-creation can also be lower than a big advertising campaign, and streaming platforms often come with rich data on user cohorts that can be addressed.
Media industry executives said the idea is to reach out to primarily young customers who are not exposed to much advertising, given that many of them go for subscription-based services. Costs of co-creation can also be lower than a big advertising campaign, and streaming platforms often come with rich data on user cohorts that can be addressed.
“Brands look at trans-media storytelling where they leverage the IP (intellectual property) across different touch points–from broadcast, social video, and OTT to experiential formats and even NFTs. The idea is to communicate a powerful message to a core target group–wherever you can reach them," said Anshul Ailawadi, head, youth, music and English entertainment at Viacom18, adding that clients are leveraging internal teams, agencies, and creative partners such as MTV to create branded content.
IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi works particularly with fintech brands, FMCG companies and consultancies. According to its head Amit Doshi and co-founder Kavita Rajwade, the content, once created in collaboration with a partner platform, remains out there for perpetuity, especially for the consumer segment that the specific platform caters to. “A lot of the young audience is not exposed to advertising otherwise, and a branded project helps their messaging remain true and to be integrated at a low cost," Doshi said.
The biggest advantage of co-creating content is unadulterated brand messaging, said Aditya Kuber, co-founder of Ideabrew Studios, a podcast production company that has executed a documentary for Asian Paints.
While prices depend on the specifics of the project, podcast prices can range from ₹30,000 to ₹2.5 lakh per episode, depending on the work and talent involved, Kuber said.
New media has improved the scope for advertising and distributing content, said Tanish Shah, associate director, influencer marketing and video production at digital agency White Rivers Media. “Earlier, typically a brand would create four to five ad films and re-purpose them for all media. The rise of digital platforms has changed that and brands are now increasingly using influencers to address this vast market. Influencer marketing is the new way of content creation for brands," Shah said, adding that such strategies help analyse costs, plan content and have the right production setup to source more high-quality content.
Among other examples, e-commerce brand Nykaa has a comprehensive YouTube marketing plan and likes to concentrate on providing its target customers with consumable information on beauty, personal care, and cosmetic skills, rather than stressing product sales.
According to Sudish Balan, chief creative officer and co-founder at digital marketing agency Tonic Worldwide, the days when a brand would create one TV commercial and its “forced edits" disseminated on various digital platforms are long gone. “Hence, the opportunity is to create authentic video content tailor-made for each social and publishing platform. Video content has become an integral part of content plan for any brand who wants to engage with their consumer. Be it YouTube Shorts, branded series, Reels, video podcasts, how-to content, and more, there are a lot of avenues for brands to created owned content to cater to their potential target customers," Balan said.