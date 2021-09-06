Advertisers across categories are set to leverage the truncated Indian Premier League (IPL) matches which will resume on 19 September. Falling in the middle of festive season, the much-loved cricket league will provide a window for brands to promote their offerings. Companies such as Nestle, Tata Motors, Coca Cola, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Dream11, among others, have already been working on campaigns which will be promoted across digital and television to further boost festive demand.

“I expect advertisers to come back to IPL. The consumer sentiment has been upbeat, restrictions have gone down and markets have opened up," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency. “The environment is better than April when the league started. There’s limited ad inventory and the demand has been bullish so broadcaster Star might be able to command a premium as well."

According to media buyers estimates, Star and Disney India is charging a premium with ad rates being increased from ₹13-14 lakh to as high as ₹18 lakh per 10 seconds. The second half of the season is expected to earn ₹1, 200-1,500 crore worth of advertising money for the official broadcaster.



“The last quarter is one of the biggest quarters and this year will be no different. We are already seeing robust signs of recovery on media spends," said Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, Mediacom South Asia. “This year, we have the 30 matches of IPL as well as the World Cup in the last quarter which will help in boosting ad spends."

For the first phase, held in April, the broadcaster had onboarded 17 sponsors. However, some of these such as Just Dial, Vodafone-Idea and Groww have discontinued their association after IPL got postponed as the second more severe covid-19 wave hit the country. Currently, Star Sports has 15 sponsors including Coca Cola, Amazon, Asian Paints and Ajio among others. While Star’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Disney + Hotstar has managed to sign 12 sponsors such as UB (Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water), Unacademy, Phone Pe and Swiggy among others.

“Vivo IPL is a marquee tournament and we are receiving a riveting response from advertisers and sponsors across linear and OTT. The second half of the league presents a unique proposition for its timing coinciding with the festive period and promises to be more intense. There is a massive rush among brands to associate with the tournament. With over a week for the games to begin, we have already sold out most of our inventory for both, the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar," said Nitin Bawankule, head - ad sales, Star and Disney India.



Nestlé India said that its beverage brand MILO and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are joining hands to promote the launch of paper straws. The company will leverage IPL’s popularity by launching digital campaign to promote this initiative closer to IPL.

“We have also made this transition for the packs of our Nescafe range of cold coffees. We are now working on ways to replace the plastic sleeve with a paper sleeve for the straws on the pack. RCB, our partners, have always promoted environmentally responsible solutions and behaviour. They are our natural partner of choice to launch this initiative," said Mehernosh Malia, director - dairy, Nestlé India.



One of the official sponsors Mondelez India is also looking to leverage the sports league to promote in-home consumption through brand communications.

“What makes this IPL even special is that it’s coinciding with the festive season – a time focused on family togetherness and when in-home consumption will further gain precedence," noted Anjali Krishnan, consumer experience lead, Mondelez India. “We will be leveraging this opportunity to further strengthen our connect with the consumers. We look forward to enhancing our consumers’ experience and the strong connections IPL creates year-on-year."

Meanwhile, Tata Motors, the associate sponsor of IPL has chosen to extend its association in phase two of the series as well. The automobile firm said that more positive sentiment will be required in current times when market is under pressure due to intermittent COVID lockdowns.

“Being a major partner of the league and to make the best use of the biggest marketing opportunity in the country, we will be aggressively present on TV and digital platforms. Being the biggest marketing property in the country and equally watched and liked across all age groups, we expect that our presence on this league will provide us with unparalleled visibility and consideration in this festive season," said Vivek Srivatsa, head – marketing, passenger and electric vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.