Striking a balance between inclusivity and entertainment in advertising

Mumbai: For years, Indian advertising has followed a narrow set of beauty standards—fair skin, conventional looks and a certain body type. But as society evolves, brands are under pressure to become more inclusive. The real question is: Should advertising lead this change, or just reflect the society’s gradual shift?

Some say that while inclusivity is important, advertising’s main goal is still to sell products, not change society. “Until societal and cultural change happens, you can’t expect advertising to lead the way," says Sandeep Goyal, veteran adman and chairman of Rediffusion. He believes the core job of advertising is to reflect what society aspires to, making a connection with consumers in just a few seconds.

The growing call for inclusivity

But is inclusivity always the best way to create that connection? Younger, more progressive consumers seem to think so. Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), says one of the biggest challenges is the lack of diversity in body types. “Casting agencies say brands want a certain kind of model, and brands claim agencies don’t show them other options. But who’s really asking for this diversity?" she wonders.

Research, like a study by Kantar, shows that Indian consumers feel more underrepresented in ads than their global counterparts. “These are the actual consumers —tall, short, dark, fair, thin, or fat. Where are they in the ads?" asks Kapoor. And this gap is a problem for brands that are targeting younger audiences. “Younger consumers don’t just shrug off ads that don’t resonate with them—they outright reject them," she adds.

Also read | Can GenAI really craft effective advertising campaigns?

ASCI’s gender study also shows young women no longer accept outdated stereotypes, like the image of a woman coming home from work and heading straight to the kitchen. “That’s not their reality, and they don’t relate to brands that push those outdated images," Kapoor points out. Today’s consumers want ads to reflect the world they actually live in, forcing brands to rethink how they connect.

But is inclusivity always the answer?

While inclusivity is gaining steam, some wonder if it’s the right move for every brand. Critics say diversity shouldn’t come at the cost of entertainment, especially in an age where brands have only seconds to capture attention. “Advertising is still a 15-30 second world where brands are fighting to stand out. Entertainment is key," Goyal explains. With attention spans shrinking, brands often rely on familiar stereotypes to deliver quick, effective messaging. Inclusive campaigns, especially those challenging societal norms, don’t always have the same immediate appeal.

Take Tanishq’s ‘Ekatvam’ ad, for example. The ad promoting interfaith harmony was applauded for its inclusivity, but it also faced a heavy backlash, forcing the brand to pull the campaign. It was a reminder of the risks that come with addressing sensitive topics. In a diverse country like India, inclusive ads can unintentionally alienate some parts of the audience.

Finding the right balance

Those in favour of inclusivity argue that brands should set the example and reflect the changes happening in society. “Today’s consumers are ahead of advertisers when it comes to how they see gender, inclusivity and diversity," says Kapoor. She warns that brands risk becoming irrelevant if they don’t keep up. “You need to stay in tune with your audience. If you fall behind, you’re on your way to becoming outdated."

That said, many experts feel inclusivity shouldn’t be forced into every campaign, especially if it doesn’t fit the brand’s core message or audience. “Advertising is a business tool, meant to drive sales. If inclusivity feels fake or like a marketing gimmick, it can backfire," warns an industry expert. The term “woke-washing" refers to brands that appear to champion progressive causes without any real commitment.

Inclusive campaigns can also be resource-intensive. It takes careful planning to ensure they resonate with diverse audiences without causing controversy. Missteps can lead to negative PR, as we’ve seen with other high-profile campaigns.

The role of stereotypes

Stereotypes have long been a tool in advertising to communicate quickly and effectively. “Advertising has always celebrated stereotypes, but those are changing too," says a creative director. Stereotypes offer a shortcut to meaning, but with society evolving faster than advertising, brands are left wondering: Should they stick with familiar images or take the risk of challenging them?

Decades ago, Hindi films showed villains drinking alcohol, drawing a clear line between good and bad. Today, even heroes are shown as flawed, complex characters who may drink or have vices. Similarly, advertising once celebrated fair skin and perfect looks, but that’s starting to change as more consumers demand representation.

Also read | 72% small, medium businesses are investing in advertising: Study

Some brands, like Benetton, have confronted stereotypes, forcing people to think with their “shock-vertising." But not all brands have the freedom or the desire to push those boundaries. Most Indian brands still prefer safe ground—pleasant models, feel-good messaging and avoiding the complexities of diversity.

A 2018 bridal wear ad by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featuring a plus-size bride, challenged traditional norms of beauty. The campaign celebrated body positivity, showing that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, breaking away from the industry’s narrow standards.

Entertainment still matters

At its core, advertising is still about selling products and building an emotional connection with consumers, and entertainment plays a big role in that. “First, make a fabulous cake, then we can talk about the icing," quips Goyal, emphasizing that a brand’s product or service must first be desirable before inclusivity becomes a focus.

Entertainment has always been a key element of Indian advertising, from catchy jingles to funny storylines. “Inclusivity doesn’t rule out entertainment, but it can add complexity that sometimes slows down the ad’s pace or dilutes the message. In a 15-30 second window, there’s no time for a social lesson," notes a marketing head at an FMCG company. The challenge is balancing a message that’s engaging, entertaining, and inclusive without overwhelming the viewer.

The future of Indian advertising: a delicate tipping point

As India continues to evolve, so must its advertising. The next few years will be crucial as brands try to strike the right balance between inclusivity and commercial success. Kapoor insists that “brands need to follow their consumers’ lead," particularly as younger generations demand more representation and reject stereotypes.

But inclusivity shouldn’t just be a box to tick for brands wanting to appear progressive. It must feel authentic and be thoughtfully integrated into campaigns that align with a brand’s core values and audience.

At the end of the day, the goal remains the same: to cut through the clutter and connect with consumers. Inclusivity is becoming a bigger part of that equation, but brands need to ensure they balance representation with entertainment. A well-crafted, inclusive ad can resonate deeply—but only if it’s also fun and relevant.

In the end, brands must find that fine line between leading societal change and reflecting it, while still making sure their message connects with consumers in a meaningful, commercially viable way.