The quest for RoI in advertising
Summary
- Assessing ROI is crucial for measuring campaign impacts on sales, brand awareness, and conversions, extending to media agencies as well.
Global advertising spend is projected to grow by 4.6% in 2024, reaching $752.8 billion, with digital advertising growing by 6.5% to $442.6 billion, accounting for 58.8% of the total. This surge, driven by investments in retail media, emphasizes the need to measure returns from each medium. The key question for marketers, CFOs and CEOs becomes: what is the return on investment (RoI) from these growing ad expenditures?