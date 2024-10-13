Advertising sentiment remains subdued during festive quarter
Advertising expenditure this festive quarter—typically a peak demand period for sectors like FMCG, automotive, jewellery, and home appliances—appears subdued. Brands that usually seize the sales opportunity with creative pitches, discounts, and partnerships with high-profile properties are largely absent this year. Instead, many companies are extending sale periods and offering deeper discounts, shifting their focus away from traditional advertising.