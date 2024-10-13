A few larger campaigns are visible, such as those from Tanishq and Cadbury Celebrations. However, many other brands, like Zepto and Blinkit, are opting for digital advertising. Hema Malik, chief investment officer at IPG Mediabrands India, said that the sentiment is lukewarm, with many firms facing P&L pressures and the absence of major events such as the ICC World Cup. She said that the current ad expenditure levels are far below those seen in the same period last year. “Companies seem to be holding onto their budgets. For sectors like automobiles, which saw a significant peak in 2021, they are now only advertising when they have new launches as many have piled-up inventory." She expects quick commerce firms to continue leveraging the season, with many launching digital ad campaigns. “They will maximise every occasion."