Advertising Standards Council appoints NS Rajan as new chairman
- The ASCI will set up an academy for training and awareness
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) today appointed NS Rajan, director of August One Partners LLP as chairman of the board of governors of the self-regulator.
Rajan has worked in public relations and was also earlier the founder and MD of Ketchum Sampark, an Omnicom Group Company.
Saugata Gupta, managing director & CEO, Marico Limited, was elected vice-chairman, while Shashidhar Sinha, chief executive officer of IPG Mediabrands India, was appointed honorary treasurer and Subhash Kamath, the outgoing chairman, will now be a part of its consultative committee of the board, which, among other activities, mentors the new initiatives of the organisation.
Virat Tandon, the group CEO of Lintas India, and Arun Srinivas, director, GMS India (Meta), were newly inducted onto the board at the same meeting.
Rajan said, “Our thought leadership initiatives, industry reports and academy are important pillars of taking the body ahead into the future. I am looking forward to advancing the agenda of the council to rapidly increase its awareness among consumers so that they engage more readily and in greater numbers, voicing their concerns, anxieties, and questions about what they experience in the form of thousands of advertisements a day, which on average, in India is anywhere between 7000-10000 advertisements a day.“
Its academy will look at training and awareness creation, and deep engagement with various stakeholders in the prevention of objectionable advertisements to create impact at the point of creation, and not the point of publication.
Kamath said: “The past two years have been transformational for us. It will continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming years."
According to the IMARC Group, the Indian advertising market size reached ₹667 billion in 2021 and will reach ₹1,272 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% till 2027.