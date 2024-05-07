After Patanjali rebuke, Supreme Court targets makers, endorsers of deceptive food and health ads
A Supreme Court bench has asked advertisers to submit self-declaration forms confirming compliance with cable TV rules and advertising codes before airing ads
New Delhi: After delivering a stern rebuke to Patanjali for issuing misleading ads, the Supreme Court has extended its scrutiny to advertisers and endorsers who publish deceptive ad campaigns related to food and health products.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message