Agility, customer empathy key priorities for companies in 2021: Adobe survey

Companies that are agile, break barriers to great digital experience and show empathy to consumers across digital platforms will achieve success stated a survey released by Adobe. The report uncovered shifts in business priorities of companies in 2021.

The 2021 Digital Trends report surveyed 13,000 marketing, advertising, e-commerce, creative, and IT professionals, working for both brands and agencies globally, including India, Asia and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The findings show that as digital convenience becomes a commodity, empathy by brands will be a key differentiator for customer experience. Brands that engages with target customers on an emotional level without hard selling product and services will win loyalty. However, most organisations are still a long way from authentically displaying digital empathy. Just over a third (37%) of Indian executives have significant insights into customer mindset, followed by 27% in ANZ and 19% in Asia.

“Truly committing to customer experience as a growth lever will mean going beyond response and conversion rates, and instead digging into the motivations, frustrations and thinking of customers throughout the customer journey," said Nitin Singhal, head, digital experience business, Adobe India.

Interestingly, Indian executives are most likely to agree to having significant insight into drivers of customer loyalty (46%), journeys of new customers (44%) and attribution of how marketing actions relate to customer behaviour (40%). Around 71% of executives surveyed in India agreed to their customers benefiting from great digital experiences.

While agility is critical in a changeable business environment and a core driver for customer experience and growth, according to the research, those surveyed from organisations across APAC reported three significant barriers that are hampering marketing and experience, namely legacy technology and systems (37% in India and Asia, 51% in ANZ), workflow issues (33% in India, 48% in Asia, 38% in ANZ), and a lack of digital skills and capabilities (24% in India, 43% in Asia, and 34% in ANZ).

The research found that 26% of those surveyed in India are using a cloud-based platform along with other marketing data management systems, confirming a hybrid approach being adopted by many organisations.

“With accelerated digital adoption brought on by the pandemic, new technologies and effective data management tools are necessary for delivering enhanced customer experiences," said Dharmarajan K., chief product and customer experience officer – Tata CLiQ. “By leveraging data-driven insights, we've been able to deliver tailored customer experiences and improve management efficiencies. Moving forward, we believe the shift in customer buying behaviour will further encourage companies to prioritise their digital investments."

