Automation puts IT-backed digital marketing units under strain
As automation and GenAI accelerate creative output, IT-backed marketing units from TCS to Info Edge and Accenture are facing pressure on hiring, pricing and long-term viability.
MUMBAI: Automation tools are rapidly reshaping the economics of digital marketing and creative services. Tasks that once required teams of designers, website builders and editors are now being completed in minutes, cutting both billing cycles and the need for large production teams at some of the world’s biggest IT and advertising-linked firms.