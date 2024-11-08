AI saves ad agencies a lot of time. Should they still charge by the hour?

“I ran a strategy department for a long time. Strategy is sort of an example of something that largely has been given away over the years," said Noah Brier, founder of BRXND.ai, a company that is organizing events, content and education to help the marketing industry understand how to grapple with AI, and co-founder of Alephic, a consulting firm helping marketers solve problems using AI. “Ideas have been given away, strategies have been given away, and we sort of get paid in the back end."