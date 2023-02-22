AIDCF cautions advertisers against advertising on Star, Zee and Sony channels
- The recent actions by Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have deprived more than 45 million households across India from watching their channels since Saturday, 18 Feb 2023, the federation said
NEW DELHI : The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has cautioned advertisers against running ads on channels owned by Star, Zee and Sony networks as the three broadcasters had deactivated signals to various independent MSOs (multiple system operators) since most of the latter had refused to sign fresh agreements that could have led to price hike for consumers as part of NTO 3.0 pricing amendments.
