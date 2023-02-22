AIDCF cautions advertisers against advertising on Star, Zee and Sony channels

NEW DELHI : The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has cautioned advertisers against running ads on channels owned by Star, Zee and Sony networks as the three broadcasters had deactivated signals to various independent MSOs (multiple system operators) since most of the latter had refused to sign fresh agreements that could have led to price hike for consumers as part of NTO 3.0 pricing amendments.

“The recent actions by Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have deprived more than 45 million households across India from watching their channels since Saturday, 18 February 2023. The 45 million homes account for nearly 35% of the pay TV market in India," the federation said in a statement.

These advertisements are not reaching more than 200 million consumers across states and Union Territories in India for the past three days. More than 46 billion minutes of viewing time are being lost per day across the country on cable networks including GTPL, DEN, Hathway, Fastway, In Cable, NXT Digital, Asianet, KCCL, UCN and many more. These networks cater to large audiences in Hindi-speaking as well as South markets with dominant presence in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, North-East, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and so on, the statement added.