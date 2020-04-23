Ajay Devgan features in ad campaign to promote Aarogya Setu

New Delhi: After launching Mask Force initiative urging people to make masks at home, the government is now promoting its Aarogya Setu app in a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan.

Made by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the covid-19 campaign features Devgan in a double role talking about the app and why every citizen should download it as it would caution them when they come in contact with an infected person.

As a continuation of the Mask Force series, a new film shows cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra urging people to wear homemade masks.

“Ogilvy is committed to help the government in its massive effort to fight covid-19. We are constantly delivering simple and effective messages to encourage the people of India to come together to fight this battle. We are grateful to Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh and Ajay Devgan, for partnering us in delivering these strong messages. Our gratitude also goes out to Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films and Rajiv Rao of Nirvana Films, for putting these films together against very difficult deadlines," Ogilvy’s chief creative officer Worldwide and executive chairman India - Piyush Pandey said.

Aarogya Setu app developed by the ministry of electronics and IT helps citizens identify their risk of contracting covid-19 (coronavirus). The app is designed to keep a user informed in case s/he has crossed paths with someone who has tested positive. The tracking is done through a Bluetooth and location-generated social graph, which can show interaction with a person who has tested positive.

It has garnered more than 10 million downloads since its launch on 2 April.

The app is available on Google Play (for Android phones) and Apple App Store (for ioS). It is available in English and 10 Indian languages.

Share Via