NEW DELHI: Dabur India's advertising campaign promoting immunity boosting product 'Chyawanprash' was trolled on social media after its brand ambassador Akshay Kumar announced that he has tested positive for covid-19.

The advertisement claimed to provide protection against coronavirus.

Featuring Kumar holding a bottle of Chyawanprash, the ad claimed that just two teaspoons of chyawanprash daily was enough to ward off the virus. The copy for the ad read: "According to clinical study conducted across 5 centres, Dabur Chyawanprash helps in protection against COVID-19."

The irony of the situation was not lost on netizens who trolled the brand and the actor for its covid-protection claims.





A user took to Twitter and said 'Unfortunately the #Dabur #Chyawanaprash didn’t help #AkshayKumar'

Another user tweeted a picture of Kumar's ad tagging the brand and the actor 'Hence proved that Dabur #Chyawanprash cannot do anything to stop Covid.'

"Now #AkshayKumar tests positive," said yet another user, adding "Don't fall for #covid19 immunity ads, masks and social distancing would keep you safe. #Dabur"

A section of netizens also slammed the actor and the company for being reckless while promoting products with covid protection claims.

"So reckless. Akshay Kumar, will get a bed, and even a ventilator (if needed). Also, every company that advertised any product of theirs as a way to prevent covid should pay heavy fines and reparations," read a tweet from a user.

Users also dragged ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) into controversy asking whether action will be taken against the company and the actor for making such claims.

In December 2020, Dabur India has announced Kumar as the new face of its flagship health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash. Ever since, the actor has appeared in a campaign asking the nation to come together and pledge to build inner strength and fighting spirit in these uncertain times using Chyawanprash.

Conceptualised by advertising agency McCann Worldgroup India, the ad film shows actor urging people to take their immunity seriously so that they can keep the nation safe.

