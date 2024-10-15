Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad pulled down after 6 years; CBFC launches new campaign with Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya

Akshay Kumar's Nandu no-smoking ad, which aired with films featuring smoking scenes, has been replaced by a new advertisement.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 05:49 PM IST
A video grab of Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad.
A video grab of Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has replaced a popular anti-smoking advertisement featuring Akshay Kumar after six years, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Akshay Kumar's Nandu anti-smoking ad was previously shown in cinemas before the beginning of the film and after the intermission.

“Last month, a decision was taken to discontinue Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad by CBFC. It was replaced by a new ad, showing how quitting tobacco can lead to positive changes in your body within 20 minutes,” said the Bollywood Hungama report.

The new ad debuted in theatres alongside new releases last Friday, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Also Read | Govt proposes stricter tobacco regulations for online content platforms

The reason for the removal of the Nandu ad remains unclear.

In 2012, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, mandated that films depicting smoking scenes must air anti-smoking ads before the beginning of the film and after the intermissions.

Anti-smoking ad

In 2018, the CBFC issued new instructions, saying that an ad featuring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Singh Pal should be shown with films containing smoking scenes.

The ad was first shown during the release of Akshay Kumar's 2018 Independence Day film Gold.

In the ad, the Khiladi actor advises Nandu to stop smoking and use the money saved on cigarettes to buy sanitary pads for his wife.

 

Also Read | Man arrested for smoking bidi on board Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight

Ajay Sing Pal portrayed Nandu, who is seen smoking a cigarette outside a hospital. The Hera Pheri actor approaches him, addressing his wife’s health problems and suggesting that he could buy two sanitary pads instead of cigarettes.

An official at a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama: “It was my favourite anti-smoking ad as it gave out an important message without any disturbing visuals. It also used to be amusing to see moviegoers repeating the dialogue from the ad. After all, they were watching the ad for six years.”

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryAdvertisingAkshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad pulled down after 6 years; CBFC launches new campaign with Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.