Akshay Kumar's Nandu no-smoking ad, which aired with films featuring smoking scenes, has been replaced by a new advertisement.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has replaced a popular anti-smoking advertisement featuring Akshay Kumar after six years, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akshay Kumar's Nandu anti-smoking ad was previously shown in cinemas before the beginning of the film and after the intermission.

“Last month, a decision was taken to discontinue Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad by CBFC. It was replaced by a new ad, showing how quitting tobacco can lead to positive changes in your body within 20 minutes," said the Bollywood Hungama report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new ad debuted in theatres alongside new releases last Friday, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The reason for the removal of the Nandu ad remains unclear.

In 2012, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, mandated that films depicting smoking scenes must air anti-smoking ads before the beginning of the film and after the intermissions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anti-smoking ad In 2018, the CBFC issued new instructions, saying that an ad featuring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Singh Pal should be shown with films containing smoking scenes.

The ad was first shown during the release of Akshay Kumar's 2018 Independence Day film Gold.

In the ad, the Khiladi actor advises Nandu to stop smoking and use the money saved on cigarettes to buy sanitary pads for his wife. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajay Sing Pal portrayed Nandu, who is seen smoking a cigarette outside a hospital. The Hera Pheri actor approaches him, addressing his wife’s health problems and suggesting that he could buy two sanitary pads instead of cigarettes.