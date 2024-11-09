Multifaceted legacy of advertising genius and theatre pioneer Alyque Padamsee
Summary
- Under Alyque Padamsee, Lintas, which had begun operations in India as a division of Lever Brothers' advertising wing, prospered and was rated the country’s most creative agency.
MUMBAI : The godfather of Indian advertising and the patriarch of English theatre in India are two terms often used to describe Alyque Padamsee. That might be too limiting. For Padamsee had the spirit of an iconoclast, which led him to push the boundaries of whatever it was that he set his sights on.