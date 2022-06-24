Amazon, HUL, Marico ads among ‘most effective’ in 2021

Across television ads tested in India, Kantar awarded standout performers in five product categories: food and beverage, personal care, durables, home care and services.
Campaigns by consumer firms Amazon, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Marico, Mondelez and Whirlpool made it to the list of the most effective advertisements for 2021 in the television category, data, insights and consulting company Kantar said in its second India report on brand campaigns.
Across television ads tested in India, the consultancy awarded standout performers in five product categories: food and beverage, personal care, durables, home care and services. The report titled ‘Creative Effectiveness Awards in India’ also included a special segment on social causes and ‘Un-stereotype’ which lauds gender progressive advertising.
In the global study that covered more than 13,000 creatives from companies, Kantar looked at classical tools of storytelling. In India, it tested over 1300 ads and the winners exemplify essential characteristics of being creatively engaging and landing persuasive stories that enhance brand sales.
The Mondelez ad by creative agency Ogilvy for its brand ChocoBakes Cake shows a boy and his sibling sneaking a cake in the middle of the night in their home very quietly. However, being floored by the taste of the product, their response manages to alert their parents to their stealthy escapade.
In the personal care category the Nihar Naturals hair oil ad by Marico shows a girl breaking out of all the stereotypes she is expected to follow and becomes a journalist instead of pursuing a teaching course as was expected of her. Whirlpool’s Intellifresh Everyday Care, Surf Excel Matic Liquid and Amazon also made it to the list of the effective TV ads. In digital it was Vim Liquid, Comfort and Surf Excel that won the Kantar award.
Kantar said it tested the ads among consumers. The testing fundamentally entails a survey and the questions that are asked are benchmarked to a database of norms that it has created. Typically, an ad gets tested among anywhere between 200 to 300 consumers within that one year period.
Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, insights division at the research firm said that the ads are tested on two pillars, the first by the consumer who is the jury which is defined by whether the ad led to any short term sales increases when they felt positively towards the brand. The second is if a brand is able to build equity which is a more long term measure. “Both of these get combined to make a creative impact. A lot of the ads that have won this year show a very positive gender portrayal.
The company, she said, uses “un-stereotype" as a metric where they test advertising to see if they portray a positive image of a female character and a male character and then use it to compare advertisements against each other to see which of them are more true on this aspect.
“Ads that do well on the un-stereotype metric actually tend to give a much higher uplift on both brand equity, as well as short-term sales likelihood. So it makes incredible business sense to un-stereotype," she added.
For creative digital advertising, Kantar said the ads must hook the consumers early and strike an emotive cord. Digital ads must ride the moment and embrace topical issues and trends to engage and be relevant, the company said.