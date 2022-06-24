Amazon, HUL, Marico ads among ‘most effective’ in 2021

Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, insights division at the research firm said that the ads are tested on two pillars, the first by the consumer who is the jury which is defined by whether the ad led to any short term sales increases when they felt positively towards the brand. The second is if a brand is able to build equity which is a more long term measure. “Both of these get combined to make a creative impact. A lot of the ads that have won this year show a very positive gender portrayal.