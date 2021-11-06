NEW DELHI: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has released a set of ad films for the festival season.

Created by digital marketing agency Mirum India, the narrative of the ad films revolves around relationships, relevant not just for the festival season but also from the point of view of investments.

The campaign emphasises on 'unspoken' relationships, which are great to invest in and which permeate beyond the normal family and friends circle. The stories in the commercial are woven around celebrating and maintaining relationships, that give immense joy while making the audience realise their importance.

Mohit Ahuja, director, brand strategy & client services, at Mirum India said, investment communications should typically speak to the mind. AMFI's long-running 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign has simplified the logic. 'Rishtey Nibhana Sahi Hai' gives a spin to the original campaign and it speaks to the heart of the investor. "This secondary campaign gives us another umbrella to use as and when required and adds back to the original thought"

Naila Patel, executive creative director at Mirum added, “When ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign was launched, it almost seemed like an oxymoron. The only thing people knew or recollected about any mutual fund communications was the disclaimer about it being risky. But that campaign changed it all. Hence this reiteration of 'Sahi Hai' to other walks of life becomes very relevant and fluid."

Juzer Tambawalla, member of the digital committee at AMFI and director of products and marketing at Franklin Templeton India said, “Like in every relationship, a certain amount of commitment, dedication and patience is required, similar to that of mutual funds."

The campaign implores customers to say 'Sahi' to all these relationships as well. The first film was released during Durga Puja and the second film is now live for Diwali.

AMFI launched its earlier campaign in March 2017 to educate investors about mutual funds. In 2018, Mint had reported that ad expenditure by mutual funds stood at Rs230 crore led by print along with an additional ₹50 crore on digital in 2017.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.