Amitabh Bachchan is country's most trusted brand: Report

NEW DELHI: Owing to his contribution in the field of cinema and society in general, actor Amitabh Bachchan has emerged as the country's most trusted and respected brand, according to a recent report.

The TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal) research report on celebrities as human brands, released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), surveyed responses from 60,000 people across 23 cities to assign a score to each celebrity.

Overall, Amitabh Bachchan was voted as India’s most trusted celebrity across geographies with a TIARA score of 88.0. In Bollywood, Akshay Kumar was most trusted celebrity with a score of 86.8. Despite her recent brush with controversy surrounding drug consumption charges, actor Deepika Padukone emerged as the most trusted female celebrity with a 82.8 score.

A total of 180 celebrities were surveyed, out of which 69 were from Bollywood, 67 from television, 37 from sports and seven celebrity couples. The study uses the research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors; and a battery of confirmatory statements to quantify key celebrity dimensions. The field study was conducted by Japanese research agency Rakuten.

Comedian Kapil Sharma was ranked most trusted celebrity on small screen with 63.2 score followed by actor Kajol (59.8). Cricketer MS Dhoni was most trusted sports celebrity with 86.0 score, while cricketer Mithali Raj was not far behind at 83.9. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma scored 70.1 to be the most trusted celebrity couple.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana emerged as the celebrity with whom people identified the most with a high empathy score of 88.5. Vicky Kaushal, with his down-to-earth persona, took the second spot with 88.0 score, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was ranked third with 86.3 score. In television, Riteish Deshmukh leads on empathy with 68.5 score while comedian Bharti Singh topped the female television celebrity list with 60.5 score. In sports, Rohit Sharma is most identified with at 85.3, while Smriti Mandhana with 80.4 tops the female list. Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have the highest identification score with 86.1.

Hardik Pandya, who stirred controversy for his remarks on Koffee with Karan television chat show, has been identified as most controversial celebrity followed by Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Director and producer Karan Johar and Malaika Arora lead the most controversial television celebrity list. Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza lead on this negative attribute in sports while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen to be most controversial as a couple.

Alia Bhatt has topped the country's most attractive celebrity list with a high TIARA score of 90.7 followed by Hrithik Roshan (87.7) and Katrina Kaif (86.0).

"Totally, there are over 100 data points that have been used in the analysis. This report, for the first time, provides a DNA analysis of almost every prominent celebrity in the country.. our proprietary tools allow cross comparisons across celebrities, attributes, demographics, cities, and more," said Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB.

