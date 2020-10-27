Amitabh Bachchan is country's most trusted brand: Report

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana emerged as the celebrity with whom people identified the most with a high empathy score of 88.5. Vicky Kaushal, with his down-to-earth persona, took the second spot with 88.0 score, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was ranked third with 86.3 score. In television, Riteish Deshmukh leads on empathy with 68.5 score while comedian Bharti Singh topped the female television celebrity list with 60.5 score. In sports, Rohit Sharma is most identified with at 85.3, while Smriti Mandhana with 80.4 tops the female list. Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have the highest identification score with 86.1.