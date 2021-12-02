NEW DELHI: Amrutanjan Health Care has announced a series of TV commercials featuring Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Bajrang Punia. The company will roll out a series of films with weightlifting medalist Chanu and wrestling champion Punia for its pain relief products.

The commercials, with the tagline “dard ki haar, aap ki jeet", highlight challenges faced by athletes in their journey to success and excellence.

The first film starts with Chanu ready to lift the barbell at the Olympics when her mind flashes back to a time in her childhood and during her years of training accompanied by pain which failed to stop her journey as an athlete. The film then focuses back to her moment of victory at the Olympics victory.

The other film highlights Punia's training routine, along with sweat and pain, which also made him a winner.

Both Chanu and Punia have delivered stellar performances as top-class athletes on a global platform for India despite hardships. The company attempts to narrate their share of hardship and challenges.

Navneet Virk, creative head for south at R.K. Swamy BBDO that has directed the films, said that by showcasing the vigorous training practises of the Olympians in the commercials, they wanted to convey that anything can be accomplished in life with the help of hard work, determination.

S Sambhu Prasad, chairman and MD of Amrutanjan Healthcare, said the company has been a pioneer in pain management products and that the new commercial with the Olympic champions will showcase its constant endeavour to provide instant and long-lasting pain relief and enhance the quality of life of consumers. "They inspire the youth with their persistent hard work and struggles to achieve their dream for India. They reflect the same values as us of never letting pain come in their way of victory. With this collaboration and stories of the athletes we want to highlight the fact that pain can be overcome and it should not stop you from achieving your dreams," he said.

Amrutanjan competes with brands like Zandu Balm and Iodex.

