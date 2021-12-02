Amrutanjan launches campaign with Olympic medalists Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia

S Sambhu Prasad, chairman and MD of Amrutanjan Healthcare, said the company has been a pioneer in pain management products and that the new commercial with the Olympic champions will showcase its constant endeavour to provide instant and long-lasting pain relief and enhance the quality of life of consumers. "They inspire the youth with their persistent hard work and struggles to achieve their dream for India. They reflect the same values as us of never letting pain come in their way of victory. With this collaboration and stories of the athletes we want to highlight the fact that pain can be overcome and it should not stop you from achieving your dreams," he said.